The wild, 20-plus-year journey of the most snakebit movie in Hollywood: The Six Billion Dollar Man

They’re all part of the strange and twisted backstory behind The Six Billion Dollar Man–the big-screen adaptation of the cheesy 1970s hit TV show The Six Million Dollar Man–which is poised at long last, at least if there’s a dramatic reversal in karma, to be one of Hollywood’s next, IP-driven tentpole movies thanks to the unlikely confluence of characters.

The latest chapter in the film’s saga came this week when it was announced that Travis Knight is now turning his attention to Six Billion Dollar Man at Warner Bros. Knight is the son of Nike founder Phil Knight, as well as the newest entrant into Hollywood’s A-list director’s club, thanks to his latest–and first–major directing gig: Bumblebee, the Transformers spinoff that grossed $466 million at the box office.

The news that Knight was next turning to another action blockbuster-to-be wouldn’t be all that newsworthy if it weren’t for Knight’s unlikely rise to Michael Bay-level heights. The Nike heir stubbornly refused to follow his father’s footsteps in the sneaker business, instead toiling away as an animator and then becoming CEO of Laika Studios, the Portland-based animation company behind Coraline, the dark and quirky, critically-beloved stop-motion film directed by Henry Selick. More recently, Laika has had less fortune: The just-released Missing Link is undergoing a rough opening at the box office.

As he told Fast Company in a 2007 feature story: “Phil’s my father. He’s a part of who I am. But I don’t want to be defined by that.” If all goes as planned, Six Billion Dollar Man will be Knight’s dad-defying achievement, further proving to his old man that there’s more than one way to just do it.

At least if the film manages to reverse its ill-fated trajectory.

That is the other wildcard element here: Bumblebee might have been a risk in rebooting Transformers so soon but Six Billion Dollar Man has become arguably the most inane/comical example of Hollywood development hell of all time. Here’s a timeline of events for Six Billion Dollar Man, which is based on the 1972 Martin Caidin novel Cyborg. The book spawned the 1970’s TV series Six Million Dollar Man starring Lee Majors, who played Steve Austin (Majors), a severely injured astronaut who was rebuilt with bionic implants that gave him super-human strength, speed, and vision.