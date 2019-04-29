5 productivity hacks for CEOs who have to work remotely

Serving as a CEO can prove immensely rewarding. For many, it’s the pinnacle of their careers. It’s incredibly gratifying to know that you have had a direct impact on the company’s successes and breakthroughs.

But it’s not all pride and glory. As any CEO can attest, closing deals and managing a team while driving continuous product innovation and balancing a personal life can seem impossible. These are daunting endeavors. Add the challenges of working in a globalized economy with increasingly geographically dispersed workforces, which results in more CEOs having to work remotely. As the CEO of Israel-based Tactile Mobility, which is a 15-hour flight from my home in California, I’m no stranger to this new reality.

I’m not going to gloss over the fact that this is a difficult situation. But I have learned that there are many ways to not only survive but also thrive within these challenges. Here are five tips from my own experience that I hope can help other remote CEOs keep their sanity.

1. Don’t fight your body on flights

When I worked at the Boston Consulting Group, my colleagues and I maintained the hectic travel schedules typical among management consultants. So I often tried to stay awake as a way to “game” the shifting time zones. By the time I landed in the evening, I’d be so tired that I’d quickly hit the sack and try to beat the jet lag.

But when I joined Tactile Mobility, my frequent flights became long-haul. You may think that a 15-hour San Francisco to Tel Aviv flight that departs at 9:30 p.m. Pacific time and lands at Ben Gurion airport at 9:30 p.m. the next day is ideal for implementing my old “gaming” strategy, but you’d be wrong. I learned the hard way that any work you do on long flights is usually sub-optimal. More often than not, my plan would backfire, and I’d have difficulty sleeping upon arrival (despite staying awake for long hours). Also, long-distance travel takes a considerable toll on the body, and even more so when it becomes a routine.

Regular 7,400-mile journeys aren’t part of every remote CEO’s job description. But whether you’re traversing continents or making frequent hops from city to city, learn from my mistake: Listen to your body, and make the most of opportunities for rest. Trying to fight it will only work against you and ruin your productivity.

2. Maximize face time

Slack conversations and Zoom conference calls are great for connecting teams across the globe, but they still can’t replace face-to-face contact when it comes to building a dynamic company.