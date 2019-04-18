Microsoft’s sleek Surface Hub smart whiteboard goes unplugged

The next version of Microsoft’s Surface Hub collaborative display—a giant-sized touch screen powered by Windows 10 and software for tasks such as videoconferencing and whiteboarding—is not due until June. But Microsoft has already spent more than a year whetting the world’s appetite for it, a little bit at a time. In March of 2018, it confirmed that there would be a second-generation Surface Hub. A couple of months later, it teased the upcoming device with a splashy video showing that it looked a lot more like a giant-sized tablet than the first version, including the ability to rotate it into portrait orientation (and even treat multiple portrait-mode units as one huge display).

On Wednesday, Microsoft held a Surface Hub media event at the New York showroom of office furniture maker Steelcase, which is building a rolling stand for the new version of the screen. It revealed more details, including the June release date—though that’s for a version of the Surface Hub 2S running the current software, with updates to arrive in 2020. It also showed off an external battery that can power the Surface Hub for up to two hours, giving team members the ability to use the screen anywhere in an office, including moving it on a whim without powering down and booting up.

The Surface Hub family is also expanding. Later this year, Microsoft plans to sell a version of the 50.5-inch Surface Hub 2 that’s just a pen-enabled screen, for companies that would rather provide their own PC. In 2020, the company will add the Surface Hub 2X, which packs more powerful components and enables the rotation feature. Early next year, it will also begin field testing an even more jumbo-size 85-inch version of the Surface Hub 2S, a tad larger than the bigger of the two original Surface Hub versions.

After the official presentation, I caught up with Panos Panay, the chief product officer for Microsoft’s devices group and the man synonymous with the entire Surface line, from tablets to headphones. He told me that Microsoft wanted the Surface Hub 2S to be amazing—but in a natural, understated way.

The company asked itself, “how do you keep it disappearing into the background beautifully, but give that versatility and mobility that’s needed, and a little bit of magic?,” he says. “So if you have a Surface Hub 2S in your offices and you unplug it, a person with you will be inspired by that alone. And you don’t have to explain how or why it happened. It just did. That’s part of the flow of the product.”

What’s the rush?

The slow-roll debut of the Surface Hub 2S might be atypical, but it’s been smoother than the launch of the first Surface Hub, which involved multiple delays (and a $2,000 price hike after the product had been announced). With the 2S, according to Panay, Microsoft is comfortable erring on the side of shipping something good rather than hitting a timetable. “We could have made trade-offs and shipped it six months earlier for sure, but that’s not what we’re about,” he says. The big companies who are prime Surface Hub customers, he adds, don’t object to hearing about products long before they hit the market or waiting for a software upgrade.

On the highest level, the Surface 2S has the same aims as the original Surface announced in 2015, which I was pretty excited about at the time. It’s meant to let knowledge workers collaborate—in person and at a distance, and especially when using Microsoft products such as Office and Skype. It’s a videoconferencing system, which many companies would be investing in anyhow. But it also brings digital smarts to the sorts of things people still do on dumb, conventional whiteboards, such as taking notes, brainstorming, and sketching out ideas in visual form.