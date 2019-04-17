Stephen King sold another book to Hollywood this week. Are there any left that aren’t movies or TV series?

He’s been a phenomenally successful author for five straight decades, but the surprise success of 2017’s remake, It, the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, set off a shockwave of renewed interest in his entire catalog. A remake of Pet Sematary, the movie based on his 1983 hit, just made double its budget in the first 10 days of release, and the sequel to It is on the way in September, days before his new novel, The Institute, is set for release.

Rarely does a week go by, in fact, without the announcement of some new King-related project in the works, like this week’s news that AMC is adapting Sleeping Beauties, the 2017 novel King wrote with his son, Owen.

It’s enough to make one wonder, just how many of Stephen King’s novels and short story and novella collections have not been adapted, or aren’t currently in development?

Out of 67 potential projects, it’s just 13. (This being Stephen King, of course the number is 13.) I arrived at this number by excluding all the Dark Tower sequels, since a series based on the books is currently in development at Amazon, despite the fact that the 2017 film version with Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba flopped. I also excluded 2015’s Finders Keepers and 2016’s End of Watch, since they are part of a trilogy with Mr. Mercedes, a TV series currently in production.

Several of the unadapted books are ones he wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, including 1981’s Roadwork, 1996’s The Regulators, 2007’s Blaze, and 1978’s Rage, the latter of which will probably never be made into a film, considering that it’s about a school shooting. The 1984 fantasy opus The Eyes of the Dragon was in development at Syfy in 2012, when Game of Thrones first started catching fire, but it never came to fruition. Rose Madder (1995) was in development in 2011, but the project fell apart, and 2008’s Duma Key was in development recently, but is not currently. The story collections Just After Sunset (2008) and The Bazaar of Bad Dreams (2015) are the only ones with no pieces to be plucked for an on-screen version. Finally, the remaining novels yet to be adapted are 1994’s Insomnia, 1999’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, 2001’s Black House, and 2018’s slim tome, Elevation.

Some of those books may one day join their literary siblings in the Stephen King televisual library.