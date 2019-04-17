How to help rebuild historically black churches burned in Louisiana: 5 things you can do

After a fire decimated Notre Dame, French billionaires, tech companies, fashion houses, and above-average citizens from around the world rushed to help France rebuild the cathedral. Now nearly a billion dollars have been pledged to help restore the church, which took a century to build after construction started in 1160 , and return it to its former glory.

Notre Dame is a Unesco World Heritage site that welcomed visitors from around the world to see its glorious Rose Window and flying buttresses. Watching flames topple its famed spire was heartwrenching, which led to an outpouring of financial goodwill from the likes of Bernard Arnault, whose family owns the luxury conglomerate LVMH, and François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Paris-based luxury goods group Kering, which owns brands like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. Even Apple has donated to restore the church.

In the United States, though, some pointed out that there are burned churches much closer to home. They also need rebuilding and don’t have billionaires rushing to join the cause. Three historically black churches in one south Louisiana parish have burned in the past few weeks, in a wave of suspected hate crimes by a suspected arsonist who is the son of a local law enforcement officer.

In a now-viral Twitter thread, journalist Yashar Ali called attention to the churches’ plight and urged people to donate to their repair. As he notes, the black churches don’t have the resources of the French state, the support of billionaires, or the attention of the world to bolster their cause, but you can help and here’s how: