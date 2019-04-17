advertisement
Surprise! Beyoncé dropped a secret live album the same day her Netflix doc became available

[Photo: Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment/Netflix]
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

What: A surprise new album, just in time for the year’s most highly anticipated concert documentary.

Who: Who else?

Why we care: A general rule of thumb in life is: Don’t sleep on Beyoncé. On some days, however, fans literally can’t. The reigning cultural queen has disrupted R.E.M. patterns once again by surprise-dropping a whole album at midnight. Anyone waiting up for the release of HOMECOMING: A Film by Beyoncé, the Netflix doc chronicling the months-long journey to 2018’s Beychella, suddenly had many reasons to abstain from slumber. HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM‘s 40 tracks include a recording of daughter Blue Ivy singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a new studio version of Bey’s cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go,” along with all the hits Beyoncé fans would demand. It’s a true bey-nanza. And it might only happen once, or twice, or possibly three times more, so savor it.

Watch the trailer for HOMECOMING below.

