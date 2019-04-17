Columbine and other Denver schools closed due to mass shooting threat

Columbine High School and over 20 other Denver-area public schools are closed today after authorities said there was an ongoing safety concern over a woman “infatuated” with the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, reports the New York Post .

Authorities allege that 18-year-old Sol Pais made undisclosed threats that caused Denver-area schools to lock their doors on Tuesday afternoon. Pais allegedly traveled from Miami to Colorado on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition. Authorities currently consider her “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Denver Public Schools announced that all facilities will be closed today, and, additionally, there will be no afternoon athletic competitions or other activities. On Saturday it will be the 20th anniversary of the April 20, 1999 Columbine High School shooting where 15 people died, including 12 students, one teacher, and both shooters.