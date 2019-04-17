Apple and Google pull TikTok from app stores in India

Apple and Google have both pulled the popular TikTok app from their respective app stores in India in order to comply with a ban on the app in the country, reports Reuters . TikTok is the latest hot social media app that allows users to shoot and upload short video clips with special effects.

Early this month, an Indian court asked the federal government to ban the app after it said the app encouraged pornography. The Indian government then sent letters to Google and Apple requesting its removal for their app stores. On Tuesday, TikTok disappeared from the Google Play store, and now today TikTok has disappeared from the Apple App Store.

TikTok has yet to publicly comment on the removal of its app in India. The app currently has 240 million downloads in the country with 30 million people downloading the app in India in January alone.