In a major reversal, Netflix is about to reveal how many people watch its most popular shows

That was one of the key takeaways during Netflix’s first quarter earnings call on Tuesday, where content head Ted Sarandos said that over the next several months, Netflix will be revealing “more granular reporting to producers and consumers” and will be “more fully transparent about what people are watching around the world.”

Chairman and CEO Reed Hastings echoed this, saying, “We’re just beginning to share that data. We’ll be leaning into that more quarter by quarter.”

The statements represent a bold reversal in policy for a company that has long prided itself on being highly secretive about things like watch time and ratings, gleefully reveling in the fact that, because Netflix doesn’t have to answer to advertisers, it doesn’t need to reveal any numbers. But as the service has grown–it’s now up to nearly 149 million global subscribers as of this quarter–so have its viewing statistics, and the company is starting to see the value in dispensing more information, more regularly.

In its letter to shareholders, Netflix rattled off titles and how many people had streamed them in a way that felt like a drunken sailor had taken over the normally heavily fortified battleship and was spilling trade secrets. Among the reveals:

During its first four weeks on Netflix, 45 million members watched The Umbrella Academy , a series based on the graphic novels by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

, a series based on the graphic novels by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. 52 million member households streamed the Ben Affleck heist movie Triple Frontier during its first four weeks on Netflix.

during its first four weeks on Netflix. Its first month, 40 million member households streamed the movie The Highwaymen starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson.

starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson. More than 20 million member households watched the documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened during its first month on Netflix.

during its first month on Netflix. The documentary series Our Planet has been viewed by over 25 million member households since being released earlier this month and is tracking to be Netflix’s most successful global documentary series yet.

These figures come on the heels of Netflix’s open-book policy last December with Bird Box, the Sandra Bullock film that became a social media meme soon after its release, and led Netflix to boast about its viewership.

So what’s inspiring this new swig of truth serum? And how truthful is it, by the way? Netflix didn’t reveal, for example, what constituted a stream, and whether members and their households watched a show or film to completion. (Last quarter the company footnoted the viewer statistics it shared, explaining that, “For series, due to their highly variable length, we count a viewer if they substantially complete at least one episode (70%). For a film, it is if they substantially complete the film (70%).” There was no such footnote this quarter.) Nor is the company pulling back the curtain on titles that don’t have impressive results.