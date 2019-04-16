Why Apple and Qualcomm made peace now: A 5G iPhone in 2020

After all the fiery language in court filings and court rooms (Apple called Qualcomm’s business model “extortionist,” for example), after all the ego and gamesmanship, the truth is Apple and Qualcomm need each other. And there are good reasons why the two companies decided to make up now.

The current dispute between the most profitable phone maker in the world, Apple, and the dominant mobile chip maker, Qualcomm, got started when Apple ordered its suppliers to stop paying patent royalties to Qualcomm in 2017. As tensions rose, Apple soon jettisoned Qualcomm as its modem chip supplier, and things went downhill from there.

The two faced off in various types of courtrooms on three continents. Qualcomm asked the International Trade Commission (ITC) to block the import of Apple phones that had Intel modems inside. A jury last month ordered Apple to pay Qualcomm $31 million in unpaid patent licensing fees. In fact, Apple and Qualcomm attorneys were facing off in a San Diego courtroom as news of the settlement broke.

Both sides probably had valid arguments. Apple chafed at the idea that the licensing fees it paid Qualcomm should be based on a percentage (3.25%) of the total value of the phones (actually, that total value was always capped at $400 for essential patents). The FTC also looked into the fairness of this practice. Qualcomm not only licensed its cellular technology to Apple, but it also supplied the modem chips for the phone until 2018. Apple accused Qualcomm of making the sourcing of the modems contingent upon paying higher licensing fees. Qualcomm alleged that Apple was violating its patents, of which it holds about 130,000.

The two companies realized that the upside benefit from settling is far greater than the potential upside for continuing to fight.

“I believe both Apple and Qualcomm got deeper into this than they wanted to,” said Moor Insights & Strategy principal analyst Patrick Moorhead. “Apple was challenging Qualcomm’s most profitable business model, licensing, and Qualcomm was accusing Apple of IP theft and lack of payment.”

Qualcomm was hurt by the loss of the Apple modem business and the loss of the licensing fees. The company’s stock price has been diminished since the Apple dispute began. In a sense the dispute is an existential threat to Qualcomm, as Moorhead points out. Qualcomm makes most of its money by licensing its cellular patents to phone makers. When Apple questioned Qualcomm’s fees it brought that whole business model into question, which threatened Qualcomm’s future. That’s why Qualcomm’s stock bounced more than 20% on news of the settlement.