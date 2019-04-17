This is the tech hack that I used to read books faster

We all need to read more. Warren Buffett spends 80% of his day reading . Bill Gates reads a book a week. Reading is the only way to stand on the shoulders of the giants all around us. But 1,000 books get published every day . As a burned-out workforce , it’s challenging to find the time to read one book a week.

As a business owner, I used to read voraciously. But with two young children and ballooning work demands, finding the time to read has become more and more difficult. For years now I’ve read a half a page a night while nodding off to sleep.

Why audiobooks didn’t work for me

I found audiobooks helpful, but there are problems. They cost more. You can do Audible, but then you have to read on their schedule or lose credits. Plus, once you buy one, you’re stuck listening and can’t switch to reading. Also, not all books come out on audio. Finally, the voice talent isn’t always “on it,” and for me, that disrupts the reading experience.

Then I stumbled on an iPhone trick that got me reading business books like crazy. It takes zero time and lets me toggle any e-book back and forth from print to audio. Now I’m reading three to five Kindle books and library books a week just for fun. In the process, I’ve gained valuable insights that catapulted my productivity to the moon.

Siri to the rescue

I get eight hours of screen time every workday, so when I need to read for work, I listen using text-to-speech. But something changed recently that made it a whole lot nicer. Siri’s voice got a lot easier to listen to with the past few updates. I liked it so much I tried it with a couple of Kindle books and digital library loans.

Now, I listen to books while I drive, run, eat lunch, and brush my teeth. It not only helps me learn, but also stops my mind windmill from churning out its usual negative background chatter, and replaces it with inspiration.

How to turn e-books into audiobooks

To do the text-to-speech trick on the iPhone, all you need to do is follow the steps below: