“Create the jobs you want to be in”: Insecure’s Jean Elie on the art of the creative hustle

After a few small parts in TV shows including The Eric Andre Show and American Crime, Jean Elie got his big break playing Issa Rae’s brother Ahmal on HBO’s Insecure. That kind of exposure is something any actor would be grateful for, which Elie is. But he’s also not waiting around to put his creative livelihood in someone else’s hands.

“Insecure has been such a huge blessing,” Elie says in the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “That validated a lot of the stuff that I’d been doing behind the scenes.”

In addition to acting, Jean is producing and writing his own projects, including several short films and Send Help, a semi-autobiographical series produced by Rainn Wilson’s entertainment company SoulPancake that features Elie as a first generation Haitian-American immigrant trying to make it as an actor in Los Angeles while caring for his family back home. Elie also made it into the writer’s room for Netflix’s Magic for Humans. But as a young actor still trying to establish himself in that field, is he spreading himself too thin in other areas?

“Sometimes I feel like it’s too much. But you’re supposed to work on your craft,” Elie says. “And if you’re not getting the jobs that you want to get, create the jobs you want to be in. I’ve never been a person to sit around and wait for a handout.”

In this episode of Creative Conversation, Elie lays out his rules for being a creative hustler, how not to take criticism personally, and his stance on straight actors playing gay characters.

Praise and backlash for playing gay

“[In the past,] when they showed a gay guy [on TV], he was very flamboyant. He was very loud. So I went with [another] route, when I started playing Ahmal. I just wanted to do the most honest representation of a gay black man that I know. And then after the season was over, people started coming to me, like, ‘Hey bro, just to let you know you’re playing me on there.’ And it really meant a lot to me because the thing is, I don’t want to disrespect nobody.