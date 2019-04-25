How pessimists can tap into their hidden optimistic side

There really are differences between people in whether they see the glasses around them as half empty or half full. Often, this has to do with what the motivation psychologist Tory Higgins has called a regulatory focus .

The human motivational system has two modes: an approach mode and an avoidance mode. The approach mode engages when people are interested in some positive or desirable outcome in the world. The avoidance mode engages when people are attempting to evade a negative or noxious outcome.

The idea behind a regulatory focus is that when pursuing a particular positive outcome, people often become more sensitive to positive outcomes in the world more generally. The see all the glasses around them as half full. This orientation is called a promotion focus.

Conversely, when pursuing a particular negative outcome, people often become more sensitive to negative outcomes in the world more generally. That is, they see the glasses around them as half empty. This orientation is called a prevention focus.

There is also a personality trait related to these regulatory foci. Some people are generally promotion focused. All else being equal, they tend to focus on positive outcomes. As a result, we think of them as optimists. Other people are generally prevention focused. They typically see negative outcomes, and we call them pessimists.

If you’re one of those pessimists, you probably think you’re doomed to be a pessimist forever. That would be the pessimistic approach.

But there are some things you can do to try to flip your motivational orientation.