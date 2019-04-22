Your employment engagement survey is destroying your company’s culture

I’ve seen this pattern happen at too many organizations–including ones where I’ve been on the payroll. Leadership sets out with the best intentions: to increase happiness, well-being, and inclusion at work. They know that the best place to start is to ask employees for feedback on what’s going well and what needs attention.

And then they make a fatal mistake.

They pour countless hours and millions of dollars into an engagement survey that utterly fails to measure what actually matters. They ask employees to spend precious time giving feedback, costing even more. After this massive investment, at best, leaders see charts and cross-cuts that only raise new concerns. These leaders are stuck–unable to take action, and powerless to make change on the things their people care about the most.

This paralysis may seem inconsequential. But it is destroying your company’s culture one question at a time. By asking someone for their opinion–whether it’s about work or what they’d like for dinner–you imply that you care about it, and create an expectation that you’ll do something based on what they have to say. At the very least, when you ask for feedback, you make an implicit promise to acknowledge it.

When you don’t act on what your people have told you are the most important issues they face, your company’s culture doesn’t just stay the same. It gets much, much worse. Futility turns to apathy and resentment. Why speak up if it won’t make a difference? Why invest in an organization that dismisses you? The engagement survey, meant to improve your culture, has instead destroyed morale and motivation.

I see this now with companies we talk to at Humu. Employees, asked to speak up, don’t feel heard. They feel hurt. And this industry standard of silence and inaction breeds dangerous resentment. By failing to make any changes, leaders squander huge budgets and worse: They actively signal to employees that their time isn’t valued and their feedback is worthless.