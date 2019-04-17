This new app manages your privacy for you, from Facebook to Alexa

In theory, most people care about their privacy online. But controlling it is another matter entirely, since your data is spread out across every account you sign up for, and even some that you don’t . Often the only means to protect yourself is to painstakingly change each privacy setting for dozens if not hundreds of accounts–the average person has 191 accounts to keep track of –which quickly becomes overwhelming.

A new app called Jumbo is aiming to solve privacy’s biggest design problem by providing a single, simple interface that gives you an easy way to access your settings from one place. Right now, the app can set your Facebook settings to the most private possible version, delete old Tweets, clear your Google search history regularly, and clean out all of the voice recordings Amazon has stored based on your interactions with Alexa. This summer, Jumbo will also offer the ability to set your Twitter, Google, and Amazon accounts to the most private settings possible, all from within the app. A feature that can clean out old posts on your Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder accounts is coming soon.

All of these features are things that users can already do on their own, of course. But Jumbo’s interface turns what was once an onerous user experience into something so simple it’s delightful: The app’s little elephant mascot mimes putting your boxed-up data into a moving truck as you wait for the app to clean your accounts and button up your privacy settings.

The elephant, says CEO Pierre Valade, is a metaphor he likes to use for the big tech companies: Facebook, Google, and Amazon are all like elephants that never forget anything you’ve done. In contrast, “Jumbo is this elephant who happens to have a bad memory,” he says.

Once you download the app, you’re prompted to input your username and password for each of the services you want Jumbo to deal with on your behalf. As someone who cares about privacy, that instantly made me nervous: Did that mean the company has access to all my accounts as a result? But as Valade explains, all the processing happens on your phone–that means that all the data, including your passwords, stays on your phone and never communicates with a server. Jumbo doesn’t even ask you to make an account. Valade says Jumbo doesn’t have a database of users, and only tracks people’s behavior within the app, like what time people open it and which features they use–not who they are–to understand how people are using it. However, he also recognizes that gaining users’ trust will take time. He plans to ask independent auditors to verify that Jumbo does all its data processing on people’s phones without the use of servers.

After learning that my data wouldn’t be sent to the cloud, I entered in my credentials for Google, Amazon, and Facebook. Within a minute or so, the Jumbo app had cleaned out these accounts and ensured my Facebook privacy settings were up to snuff. I double-checked my Amazon account after to ensure that it had worked. It had: All my Alexa recordings had thankfully been deleted.

There are some challenges with running all the processing locally. At the moment, you have to keep the app open for it to work and users have to manually ask Jumbo to clean out their data again. But for Valade, these challenges are worth it. “I think privacy is often like that,” he says. “It comes with a trade-off of user experience. When that’s the case, we’re always going to choose what will protect our user best.”