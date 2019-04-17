Converse’s plot to take back basketball–with help from Nike

For the first time since 2012, Converse is releasing a performance basketball shoe that will be worn on the courts of the NBA: The All Star Pro BB, which will debut this May for $140. It actually looks a whole lot like any Converse shoe–if the brand had been born today, rather than in 1917.

The shoe represents an unprecedented collaboration for the two companies. Nike bought Converse back in 2003, but no one on either team remembers the companies working so closely together on a major product in the 16 years since. It shows: The All Star BB has a silhouette similar to an All Star (aka, Chuck Taylor), and nods to its familiar, century-old design. But its construction is purely based on Nike’s newest technologies. It has a future-forward Nike React core, making it soft and springy, and infusing the shoe with energy return in every step. It has a new cup sole that adds contour and support to the otherwise flat-footed sneaker. And it has a Nike-proprietary “Quadfit” mesh upper that helps the shoe both flex and lock down onto your foot. This combination of tradition and technology marks a new design language for Converse, which its designers have dubbed “future familiar.”

“You could arguably say it is the Chuck Taylor design for this era and this generation,” says Brandis Russell, vice president of Global Footwear at Converse. Yet the All Star Pro BB is about more than just refreshing the Chuck Taylor; it’s about Converse becoming a world class performance basketball shoe (again).

Nike is a brand that will tell you design stems from innovation; that technology, and the quest for elite performance, drives everything in a shoe. Converse has taken a different approach over the past decade. It’s teamed with artists and designers, like Virgil Abloh and Tyler the Creator, to start with aesthetics, and to riff upon Converse’s classic silhouettes in new ways.

Converse became a lifestyle brand, largely because Converse’s technological breakthroughs happened a century ago, when it first learned how to vulcanize rubber into strong-yet-flexible diamond-treaded shoes. Those innovations–riveted lace holes that stopped the canvas from ripping, a reinforced rubber cap that protected your toes, a high ankle support that offered stability–became iconic, simply because they existed for decades. And somewhere along the way, we all forgot that Converse was originally a brand built for performance rather than style.

Over two years ago, Converse began conducting interviews, surveys, and focus group testing on the future of its products. And while Russell won’t share exactly what was asked, or exactly what consumers said, Converse walked away with a few conclusions about the future of its business: Consumers didn’t want Converse to just be a retro-nodding style factory. They were open to some radical new ideas, on the Chuck Taylor, or even totally new Converse shoes.

“Basketball felt like an honest, authentic, organic place for us to begin based upon our origins,” says Russell. The brand that built the original basketball shoe should probably still make one of the best basketball shoes–and the NBA continues to be a premiere proving ground for all sorts of shoes that will be worn on the street.