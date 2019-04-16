Watch a Fox News audience enthusiastically applaud a question about abolishing private health insurance

Given how much Fox News demonizes and seems to fear an American universal healthcare system, the last place you’d probably expect an audience to burst out in rapturous applause in favor of one is on a Fox News show.

But that’s exactly what happened when Fox News host Bret Baier asked the audience during a Bernie Sanders interview if they would be willing to ditch their private healthcare for a government-run universal healthcare system.

As you can see from the clip, which Sanders posted to Twitter, the Fox News audience went wild in favor of a Medicare for All universal healthcare system. But perhaps the growing enthusiasm for universal healthcare in America shouldn’t be too much of a surprise for Fox News. After all, last year a Fox News poll found that Obamacare is more popular with American voters than the Republican-enacted tax cuts.