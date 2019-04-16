Spoiler warning: “Avengers: Endgame” footage leaks on Twitter and Reddit

Avengers: Endgame is the most anticipated movie of the summer, and Disney and Marvel have gone to extreme lengths to avoid the movie’s secretive plot from being spoiled before fans have a chance to see the film. Unfortunately, that careful planning appears to have gone up in a poof of dust (get it?).

That’s because legitimate screenshots, GIFs, short clips of the film, as well as detailed posts about its plot have begun surfacing on Twitter and Reddit, reports CNBC. Those who have seen the clips called them “spoiler heavy”—which could just ruin the whole movie for fans before they get to see it in full.

It’s not clear where the posted clips originated from, and Disney didn’t respond to CNBC’s request for comment. As for the fans, if you want to see Endgame without it being spoiled, it may be best to not go on Twitter or Reddit until after the movie premieres on April 25.