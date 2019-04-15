How to donate to Notre-Dame cathedral: 3 things you can do to help rebuild right now

Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral was still in flames when people around the world began organizing funding drives to repair the damage that was occurring. That damage is severe. The church’s towering wooden spire and likely the entire wooden roof structure (which dates to the 12th century) was incinerated, and the flaming timbers likely did great damage when they collapsed into the exquisitely decorated interior.

Help is on the way. François-Henri Pinault, the billionaire French businessman (and husband to Salma Hayek), has pledged 100 million Euros (about $113 million) to the cause. That likely won’t be enough, though. The building was in the midst of a $180 million renovation project (which may have caused the fire) to repair damage that had accumulated over the centuries; and it’s clearly in much worse shape now.

Even if you can’t spare $100 million, your donations will surely be appreciated as the French people, the Catholic Church, and lovers of Notre-Dame around the world struggle to restore the great church. Here are three ways you can give: