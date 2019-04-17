I’m a founder with no personal life. Can I find balance?

Editor’s Note: Each week, Fast Company presents an advice column by Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay. Webb offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q: I’m trying to get my startup off the ground and it is taking ALL of my energy. Is it possible to achieve any kind of work-life balance?–Founder of an early-stage startup

Dear Founder,

I understand why you are struggling with this. Building a transformative company requires heroics from many people, and especially the founder. And in this noble pursuit, there is no such thing as balance. Taking an idea to greatness requires extreme–Herculean–efforts.

We all know that starting a company is not for the faint of heart. And we also know the unfortunate statistics: Most fail. That means in early stages of a startup, you have to be maniacally focused. I know people equate entrepreneurship with freedom, but that’s often not the reality. If you want to self-fund your company you can do whatever you want, but if you want to take outside money, investors expect total commitment, as that’s what it takes to break out of the morass. If you want to do something game changing, if you want to grow 1,000 times bigger, if you want to transform an industry or change the world, there will be difficult trade-offs.

And you will have to decide if it is worth it.

Sometimes it will be worth the cost and other times it will not. Many years ago, I was recruited to be the No. 2 person at a hot startup. The job was supposed to be in the Bay area, but it was then determined it would be in Seattle to accommodate the CEO who had been tapped from Microsoft. My wife had zero interest in leaving Silicon Valley for Seattle. She didn’t want to hold me back though, saying I could commute there and come home on the weekends. “It’s a startup,” I said. “There are no weekends.” (She understood this, and she still enjoys telling people about how when I was at Thomas-Conrad, when it was a startup, I called in sick one time–on a Sunday.) I politely declined the Seattle-based job and went to one that was in a different phase and allowed me to be with my family.