Carole Cadwalladr blasts tech titans at TED: Your technology is “a crime scene”

Carole Cadwalladr , the journalist who exposed how Cambridge Analytica harvested data from 87 million Facebook users and subsequently influenced both the Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump, made her assessment of social platforms perfectly clear in an unprecedented TED talk in Vancouver on April 15. On stage, she directly addressed Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Jack Dorsey—an especially bold move, as Dorsey was scheduled to speak on the same stage the following day—as the “gods of Silicon Valley” and located them at the epicenter of the crisis in Western democracy.

“This technology that you’ve invented has been amazing, and now it’s a crime scene,” Cadwalladr says, “and you have the evidence.”

Cadwalladr came to realize the role of Facebook in influencing the outcome of the Brexit vote when she was assigned to dive into what about Ebbw Vale, a town in South Wales, made it one of the places with the highest rate of “leave” votes in the U.K. When she traveled there, she saw, in the place of the old coal factories that once supported the local economy, a shiny new leisure center and an entrepreneurship center, built with funds from the European Union, which also financed a new road through the town.

She met plenty of people who cited immigration as the reason they voted to leave, but met very few immigrants, save one Polish woman who suspected she was the only foreign-born person in the town. Where were they getting these messages? From Facebook, Cadwalladr realized.

Related: Shoshana Zuboff: The real reason why Facebook and Google won’t change

“This entire referendum happened on Facebook,” she says. The Leave campaign was able to manipulate data harvested from Cambridge Analytica to identify users who appeared “politically persuasive” and feed them targeted ads that stoked right-wing ideas, framing immigration as a threat and the EU as a constricting force–even as the government funneled investments into people’s backyards.