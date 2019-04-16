Royal baby watch: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bundle of joy by the numbers

Why all the fuss about another royal baby? History has taught us there’s much money to be made in a celebrity tot. And if the public’s fixation is any indicator, we can expect quite the “baby Sussex” effect.

Meghan Markle, 37, and husband Prince Harry, 34–the celebrity duo also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex–are expecting their first child this spring. The couple have been quite private about the pregnancy, keeping mum about the due date, gender, and even where Markle might give birth.

“Their royal highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” the Palace said in a statement. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

While details are scarce, there’s plenty we already know about the latest royal baby. Here are a few by-the-numbers facts about the new addition to the British monarchy: