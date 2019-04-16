Royal baby watch: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bundle of joy by the numbers

Why all the fuss about another royal baby? History has taught us there’s much money to be made in a celebrity tot. And if the public’s fixation is any indicator, we can expect quite the “baby Sussex” effect.
Meghan Markle, 37, and husband Prince Harry, 34–the celebrity duo also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex–are expecting their first child this spring. The couple have been quite private about the pregnancy, keeping mum about the due date, gender, and even where Markle might give birth.
“Their royal highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” the Palace said in a statement. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”
While details are scarce, there’s plenty we already know about the latest royal baby. Here are a few by-the-numbers facts about the new addition to the British monarchy:
- One: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child will be the the first Anglo-American born into the British royal family, making him or her eligible for U.S. or dual citizenship.
- Seven: Baby Sussex’s number in the royal succession line. The newborn is right after father Prince Harry and before Prince Andrew, Duke of York. The succession line changed with Princess Charlotte. With a 2011 law change, she made history by becoming the first female to not be overtaken in succession by her younger brother.
- Six to one: The odds that the royal baby will named Elizabeth or Diana, according to online betting company Ladbrokes. It’s followed by Victoria at 8/1, and Albert or Alice at 12/1.
- $20: The cost of a “Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 2019 Royal Baby Watch” mug, one of many souvenirs celebrating the anticipated event.
- $125 million: The total amount of money the last royal baby, Prince Louis, was estimated to generate within the first few weeks of his life.
- $5 billion: How much Prince Charlotte generated for a wide range of companies, a spike dubbed the “Charlotte effect.” Her older brother Prince George reportedly helped bring $3.6 billion to the British economy.
- 10,000: The amount of orders placed for the blanket that swaddled newborn Prince George as he left the hospital. Fans quickly scooped up the bird-print cloth made by the American company Aden + Anais.
- 100,000: The amount of unique visitors from 183 countries who visited the website for the knitwear brand GH Hurt within a day of Prince Charlotte’s birth. They all wanted to buy the receiving blanket she was wrapped in as Duchess Kate revealed her to the public.
- $25 million: Prince Harry’s estimated worth, in part due to the trust and estate left to him by his late mother, Princess Diana. The groom also earned approximately $45,000 when he served as a pilot in the British Army Air Corps.
- $5 million: Meghan Markle’s estimated worth. The former actress reportedly earned $50,000 per episode for her role on the TV show Suits, in addition to money from movie roles and endorsements.
- Sixth: Meghan Markle’s rank among the most popular royals, according to a recent survey. Prince Harry tops the list as the No. 1 most popular royal in the British monarchy.
- $42 million: The estimated price tag of Meghan and Harry’s 2018 royal wedding. Roughly 18 million viewers tuned in to watch the ceremony.
- 88 cents: The estimated amount that the average British taxpayer pays per year to support the royal family (65 pence, the cost of a stamp).
- 68%: The portion of the British public who believe the royal family–as an institution–are “good for the country,” according to a 2015 poll.