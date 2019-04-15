Notre-Dame fire: Why historic restorations keep going up in flames

The moment I heard about the inferno at Notre-Dame de Paris (which I’d just visited in January), my first thought was: renovation.

Sadly, I will probably turn out to be right. “Unfortunately, [fire] goes hand in hand with these historic buildings,” says Edward Lewis, who has worked on the restoration of centuries-old timber-frame buildings in the U.K. Historic structures are “tinderboxes,” he says, because they contain wood and other flammable materials that have dried out over decades, or centuries.

It’s too soon to know what caused the Notre-Dame blaze. (The Paris prosecutor is investigating it as an “involuntary destruction by fire.”) But fires like these are often avoidable. “In my experience, it starts with human error, which stems from inadequate supervision levels and disregard for fire prevention procedures,” says Lewis, who is now construction project manager at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. (Full disclosure: He is also the husband of my colleague Michelle Lewis.)

“On a lot of construction jobs, the ratio between supervisors and workers isn’t adequate enough,” he adds.

“Buildings under construction or renovation are at their most vulnerable and weakest condition,” wrote the U.S. Fire Administration, part of FEMA, in a bulletin published just last month. “Accumulation of waste combustibles, limited access, minimal water supply, and hazardous operations increase the challenge.”

Constant vigilance

While old structures are highly flammable, restoration work often requires open flame for things like soldering pipes or metal roofing components. (The Notre-Dame fire appears to have started in the wooden attic, which was surrounded in scaffolding.)

“Whenever you have somebody who’s using any kind of a blowtorch or a welding torch . . . there’s the risk for bits of hot molten metal to drop down into a concealed space,” says Gerry Tierney, associate principal in the San Francisco office of architecture and design firm Perkins+Will. He works on renovations as well as new construction, and says that fire is a constant danger in both cases–although higher in older buildings because “the timbers are well seasoned.”