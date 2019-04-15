Fired your agent? No problem! How TV writers are helping each other find work

Saturday was TV writer Ben Blacker ‘s birthday. To celebrate, he spent it reading scripts from other writers who, like him, had just fired their agents.

“It didn’t feel like a chore; it felt really exciting,” says Blacker, the host of the Writers Panel podcast, whose credits include Supernatural and The Thrilling Adventure Hour. “I only wish I had a show to staff.”

Blacker is one of a number of Writers Guild of America (WGA) members who have reacted to the breakdown in contract negotiations between the WGA and the major Hollywood talent agencies by stepping up to help TV writers who suddenly find themselves without an agent at the same time broadcast TV networks create their fall slates of new shows and hire writers. It is known colloquially as staffing season.

On Friday, when the major talent agencies failed to adopt the WGA’s new code of conduct, a wave of Hollywood TV and screenwriters fired their agents, as per the demand of the WGA. But in the aftermath of the schism, the message across social media was one of solidarity among scribes. Over the weekend, many writers Tweeted photos of their signed termination letters that the guild sent to its members, along with the hashtag #IStandWithTheWGA, which by Saturday was trending. Among the high-profile names who severed ties with their representatives are Patton Oswalt, David Simon, Shawn Ryan, Michael Schur, and Amy Berg.

I have an amazing agency that represents me. But I have an even better guild which stands for me. #IStandWithTheWGA pic.twitter.com/LfIjjM7Sov — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 13, 2019

Agents generally play a role in that staffing process by recommending writers to showrunners, who are assembling writers’ rooms for a show. “A good agent will advocate for their client,” Blacker says. “They’ll make sure a sample script doesn’t just get sent in and sit in a pile. They’ll check in over time, and if a showrunner has a relationship with an agent and trusts them, they can move those scripts to the top of the pile.”

But with agents suddenly out of the equation, writers like Blacker are stepping up to promote writers, particularly lower-level scribes who are less known and don’t have extensive IMDB pages to vouch for them. On Friday, Blacker announced on Twitter that writers looking for work should email him scripts to read. By Monday, he’d gotten through about a dozen and had Tweeted out praise like this for the ones he liked: “DRAMA SHOWRUNNERS: Dammit, hire @nevslin. He’s got that Lost-vibe, that twists-and-turns with confidence that every network puzzle drama needs. His pilot, “33,” had me flipping pages faster than I could read. He gets structure, tone, plot. Got Noah on TRIANGLE. attn @ABCStudios.”