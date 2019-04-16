How your porn addiction can help save the bees

The dwindling bee population crisis is a serious issue that’s been dogging beekeepers and farmers for decades.
One of the most persistent issues facing honeybees in particular is Colony Collapse Disorder, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines as “a dead colony with no adult bees and with no dead bee bodies but with a live queen, and usually honey and immature bees, still present.” In 2018, there was a 15% increase in CCD, which stands to impact the $15-billion value honeybee colonies bring to U.S. agriculture through their efficient means of pollinating fruits and vegetables.
Bee conservation groups have called on everyday citizens to do their part in their own communities by planting bee-friendly gardens, avoiding harsh pesticides, and even creating their own hives.
Or you could just watch porn.
Pornhub has announced “Beesexual,” a new campaign to bring awareness to the declining bee populations. Under the new Beesexual channel, users can scroll through “bee porn,” i.e. short videos of bees foraging that feature voiceovers from prominent porn stars.
Titles like “International Bee-Kake Party,” “Interracial Gay Pollen Heist Gets Rough,” and “Mature Natural Gets Plowed By Worker Bee” offer somewhat educational, and comically hypersexualized, information on bee pollination. Note: The videos are actually pretty SFW (if you have headphones on), but Beesexual still lives on pornhub.com, so all those suggested videos of real porn surrounding your philanthropic bee porn are most definitely NSFW.
For every bee porn video you watch, Pornhub will donate to bee-saving organizations Operation Honey Bee and the Center for Honeybee Research. The exact amount was not disclosed.
“With over 110 million daily visitors, we thought our users could come together to lend a helping hand and help conserve this precious species,” said Corey Price, VP of Pornhub, in a statement. “It’s our duty to ensure bees continue to fornicate and pollinate.”
Beesexual, created in partnership with French advertising agency BETC, is part of Pornhub’s philanthropic division, Pornhub Cares. Pornhub experimented with philanthropic endeavors in the past, raising money for deforestation, and breast and testicular cancer awareness. Pornhub Cares officially launched in 2015 offering $25,000 toward a college scholarship and has gone on to launch other campaigns, including whale preservation, collegiate grants, and offering closed-captioning to hearing-impaired Pornhub users.
But the company’s philanthropic efforts have not always been embraced. The fact is, not every organization wants to be associated with a pornography brand, no matter how good the intentions. In 2012, for instance, the Susan G. Komen Foundation rejected Pornhub’s offer to donate one cent for every 30 clicks on videos featuring breasts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Operation Honey Bee, on the other hand, was happy to join forces with Pornhub. “It means the world to us to be able to work with BETC and Pornhub to help spread bee awareness and share common goals in this effort,” the organization’s founder, John Baxter, said in a statement. “We understand something of this magnitude doesn’t come often, and we realize how important it is for everyone involved. We will do our part to the best of our ability to work together with many institutions to make this as big and as great as we all think it will be.”