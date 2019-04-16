5 reasons why half of all workers are totally stressed out

A new survey of 2,843 professionals by LinkedIn Learning shows that a hair under half (49%) of workers today report feeling stressed in their jobs.

What’s the cause? The majority (70%) of professionals, regardless of age, gender, and role, reported that they feel overwhelmed by their workload and are struggling to maintain a work-life balance.

Coming in a close second are worries about the future, while lacking a sense of purpose or direction came in third.

Worries about colleagues and/or work politics and access to the right tools rounded out the top five things that stress workers out.

The survey revealed that there’s no significant gender difference between worriers. Men and women are both stressed in equal numbers and for the same reasons.

You can check out the full survey here.