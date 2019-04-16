LeBron James and Maverick Carter want to destigmatize talking about money

When it comes to the business acumen of pro athletes, the bulk of the stories we’re told are of two extremes: The millionaires who somehow lost it all , or the pros whose skill for making money just get better with age.

The success stories of retired athletes like David Beckham and Michael Jordan, or Magic Johnson and Junior Bridgeman, are well documented. And a new generation of pros–like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant–already have thriving business careers while still dominating on the court.

But James and his business partner Maverick Carter saw an opportunity to inspire not just athletes but everyone to be able to talk more about financial issues, with stories about finding your career path and being comfortable talking about the ups, downs, and everything else associated with it.

Today, Uninterrupted, James and Carter’s digital media startup that tells athletes’s stories, is launching a new podcast series that aims to tell some lesser-known, but no less inspiring stories of post-sports career success. The goal is not only to change the narrative around athletes and business, but also to take away the stigma often associated with discussing financial and business challenges. Think Wealthsimple’s Money Diaries, but for the ESPN set.

Branching Out is a new miniseries podcast that interviews former athletes about their career arcs after sports. It will be released as part of the company’s Kneading Dough podcast and video series, which is dedicated to talking to athletes about financial issues, challenges, and education.

“We look at Kneading Dough as a brand that stands for athletes being empowered to have a conversation about finances, about what they’re going to do post-career, what they think about when they’re not competing in their sport, what they’re investing in,” says Carter, who launched Uninterrupted in 2015. “What it shows people is that there is a way to have these discussions without it being an intimidating experience.”

While Carter stars in the video series, the podcast host of both Kneading Dough and Branching Out is former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, who is a living, breathing example of what the series aims to portray. Now Uninterrupted’s director of business development, Hawkins interned at the company while still playing for the Cleveland Browns and getting his master’s degree in sports business management at Columbia University. “I was a solid NFL player,” Hawkins says. “I wasn’t a Super Bowl winner or contender, I wasn’t on a ton of winning teams. But on the business side, I feel like I’ve found my stride.”