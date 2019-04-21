Why transparency is much more than just disclosing information

When Mark Zuckerberg boasts that Facebook is “making the world more transparent,” many people shudder or roll their eyes. But when the Dalai Lama teaches that “honesty and transparency are a basic aspect of human nature,” people listen. Transparency has become an essential management principle , and people of all stripes are using the word like never before.

But identifying real transparency is not as simple as you might think. That’s because real transparency often manifests as incomplete information, while full disclosure can be an invisibility cloak under which things hide.

When more is less

Regulators routinely try to mandate transparency, based on the basis that the more they disclose, the more information we have and the more empowered we would be to come to our own decisions. But while the road to informed consent is paved with good intentions, the result–“I have read and agree to the Terms”–is almost always a lie. What choice do we have? PayPal’s terms of service, for example, are longer than Shakespeare’s Hamlet; and it would take us 2.5 months to read all the privacy policies we agree to each year.

What this means is that excessive transparency yields uninformed consent. When companies or individuals disclose everything, in excruciating detail and impenetrable jargon, they are being compliant but may be obstructing–rather than promoting–transparency. Often, this is intentional. The company might appear to be transparent when they disclose a ton of information–but they know that most of their customers won’t take the time to digest and understand it in full.

When less is more

As parents, we never want to lie to our children, but we often withhold the whole truth from them. A cynic might call that dishonest, but I would argue that being stage-appropriate isn’t a form of lying at all, it’s being optimally transparent.

When a precocious 5-year-old asks why birds have wings, an ideal answer may include a demonstration of how blowing over a sheet of paper makes it lift (Bernoulli’s principle), or how balloons fly when ejecting air (Newton’s 3rd law). Being transparent means editing our answers, so their length, depth, and language are digestible to our audience, and appropriate to the circumstances. There is no one transparent answer to the question “Why do birds have wings?” You have to look at whether the questioner is 5 years old or 50, whether you’re asking the question in a physics symposium or on Twitter, and a myriad of other variables.

The kitchen sink approach might protect lawyers, but being genuinely transparent requires a far more selective formula. As Albert Einstein once summarized, everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler.