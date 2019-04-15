advertisement
Notre Dame fire: Videos show 850-year-old Paris cathedral ablaze

Flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019. [Photo: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images]
By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

The world-famous Notre Dame cathedral in the heart of Paris appears to be on fire. Videos and photographs are being shared widely online showing flames and smoke billowing from the 850-year-old Catholic church.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. The BBC notes that the blaze could have been caused by renovation work the church has been undergoing.

Le Monde reports that firefighters are being rushed to the scene and that the fire likely began in the spire of the church. Sources at the scene tell me that the fire is getting bigger and much of the church is in flames. The fire reportedly started at around 6:30 p.m. local time, and authorities weren’t dispatched until around 7 p.m.

Update: The church’s spire has collapsed:

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more. 

