You took your company public, now what?

It’s the first day of the rest of your life, but also the end of the beginning. This is how some entrepreneurs might describe taking their company public. The IPO signifies years of hard work and many impossible decisions along the way, and is a significant accomplishment for any company. But it’s not the end at all.

On this season’s final episode of Zero to IPO we talked with four entrepreneurs and leaders who understand what’s required to keep the momentum going post-IPO. At some point, the champagne stops flowing, and it’s time to get back to work. The sooner that happens, the better. Here’s how these leaders recommend staying focused.

View the IPO as a stepping-stone

When you’re a founder building your company, it’s natural to daydream about what it would be like to go public. Some founders even make “a successful exit” the goal. But Aneel Bhusri, cofounder and CEO of Workday, has some advice for those leaders: Change your mindset. Although Workday’s IPO was massively successful, he continues to see listing day as just that: a day. As he put it, “It’s a stepping-stone, and it’s a rite of passage… but it’s a means, not the end.”

My cofounder Todd McKinnon and I share Bhusri’s view in that we should view the IPO as a way to continue accelerating the business. We compared our IPO to high school graduation: It certainly took a lot of work to get there, and it’s a milestone worth celebrating, but you don’t want to peak in high school. Just like you’re not done learning after high school, your business shouldn’t stop growing after going public so you can’t settle.

Keep your dreams alive

Domo founder and CEO Josh James started his journey as an entrepreneur with Omniture, which he took public in 2006. At the time he was the youngest CEO of a public company, but three years later he decided to sell to Adobe. His board supported his decision to sell, but there were conflicts along the way. James remembers meeting Jeff Bezos and asking him how he managed to convince his board to continue investing in growth when Amazon was getting off the ground–and Bezos explained that he invited board members to join him on a journey. Bezos had a vision of what was possible, and he managed to convince key decision-makers to support it.

James left Adobe nine months after the acquisition, and he describes the next day as the worst of his life. He went from being a well-known entrepreneur to a former CEO and knew he had to do something to keep his dreams alive. A day later, he decided to start a new company and is now building Domo based on the lessons he learned the first time around.