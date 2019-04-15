Microsoft might make “Surface Buds” as an AirPods alternative

Microsoft is reportedly working on Surface-branded wireless earbuds after jumping into the audio business with its Surface Headphones last year. Writing for Thurrott, Brad Sams reports that the earbuds are codenamed “Morrison” and that a 2019 launch seems “plausible but is not guaranteed.”

It’s unclear how Microsoft’s wireless earbuds might stand out if they do materialize. While Cortana voice control seems like a possibility, Microsoft no longer sees its virtual assistant as a direct competitor to Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. Noise cancelling could be a selling point over Apple’s AirPods, but Microsoft wouldn’t be the first to offer it. Sams mentions a feature that would “make reading content easier on the phone,” but offered no further details.

Wireless headphones were already an unusual offshoot for the Surface line, which has otherwise focused on PCs and PC peripherals. Expanding to earbuds could present an even bigger challenge if Microsoft wants to take on Apple’s trendsetting AirPods.

“Microsoft doesn’t comment on rumor or speculation,” a spokesperson told Fast Company.