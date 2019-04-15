advertisement
Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty in college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin, in tan at center, leaves as her husband Mossimo Giannulli, in green tie at right, follows behind outside the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019. [Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are pleading not guilty in the college admissions scandal that has brought to light bribery schemes involving wealthy, high-profile parents.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been charged with paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

The news comes a week after fellow actor Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents, who are all involved in the same scandal, decided to plead guilty. Huffman issued an apology accepting full responsibility and “the consequences that stem from those actions.”

The nationwide college admissions bribery scandal, known inside the FBI as Operation Varsity Blues, made headlines in March when federal prosecutors identified at least 50 people who were part of wide-ranging schemes to get the children of prominent businesspeople and celebrities into universities.

