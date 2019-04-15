Inside Donald Trump’s plan to make the Boeing 737 Max 8 great again

Boeing has been under a great deal of scrutiny since its 737 Max 8 planes were involved in two fatal crashes, one on Ethiopian Airlines and an earlier one on Indonesia’s Lion Air. In response, countries and airlines grounded the planes as Boeing scrambled to look for a fix for what is believed to be a faulty anti-stall program. American and Southwest airlines have also announced that more flights are being canceled due to the continued grounding of the once-popular planes as Boeing still hasn’t announced an official fix for the plane.