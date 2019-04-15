Twitter offers the perfect answers to Trump’s “What do I know about branding?”

Of all the insipid and inspired parody accounts that have followed Donald Trump’s rise to the forefront of American awareness over the past few years, one of the most vital is Real Press Secretary . It’s a bot that treats all of Trump’s tweets as what they sadly are–official statements from the President of the United States–by placing them in the same format as announcements from the Press Secretary’s office. Anytime the Real Press Sec bot tweets, it’s a jarring reminder that statements like the one below (and the other six tweets Trump blasted off by 10:15 a.m. this Monday) are seen by millions around the globe as dispatches from the Leader of the Free World.

A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/oPQWP0hchY — Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) April 15, 2019

Many have likely grown inoculated to the weirdness factor of Trump tweets with language seemingly culled from a pugnacious bar argument, but seeing “What the hell do I know?” as the official White House statement makes that weirdness feel pure and uncut again.

And it should feel weird! Frankly, it’s terrifying that the president’s response to a major aircraft manufacturer grounding one of its commercial models over safety concerns, after multiple deadly crashes, is to sarcastically offer business advice. It’s not exactly the kind of leadership that has historically won hearts and minds. Aside from the glaring, inescapable weirdness of this presidential address, and the fact that the advice it offers–to FIX the planes!–is not exactly helpful, it’s worth noting that his rhetorical question does have an answer.

Just what the hell does Donald Trump know about branding? Here are some examples Twitter had to offer.

1) Trump Shuttle

In 1989, Trump bought the Eastern Shuttle for $365M. Within three years, Trump abandoned the deal, after the airline suffered hundred-million-dollar losses.