This new app lets you give to charity like you’re Venmoing a donation

If you’re reading this, though, chances are you’re not regularly writing checks and licking stamps. And if you are, well, surely you wish there were an easier way. You’re literally trying to give your money away, so why can’t giving be as easy as paying back a friend who picked up the dinner tab?

“It’s a horrifying stat, but somewhere between 60% and 90% of people who start to fill out their name, address, credit card, and phone number drop off before they actually finish donating,” says Andrew Forman.

Forman, a former investment banker, is the founder of Givz, a new free app, available for both Apple and Android devices, that simplifies the giving experience. It’s like Venmo, but for charity.

The app (and web portal) connects you almost instantly to more than 1.6 million registered U.S. charities, searchable both by name or unique, federal employer identification number (EIN). Its roster includes all of the most recognizable names in the industry, from Habitat for Humanity to Charity:Water, as well as lesser-known but equally impactful agencies like Everytown for Gun Safety and the Innocence Project.

Payment works exactly as it does anywhere else on the internet, either by entering credit card or bank account information. From a bang-for-buck standpoint, Forman says, the latter is optimal–not for his benefit, but for the charity on the receiving end.

Givz is what Forman calls a 0% platform, meaning that the company doesn’t take any money from your donation, even to keep the lights on (they rely on optional donor tips). But any donations made with a debit or credit card are subject to industry-standard processing fees from its payment partner, Stripe: 2.2% of the total plus $0.30 for Visa and Mastercard (it’s slightly more expensive with American Express). Taking the time to enter your bank account information just once reduces those fees significantly–to a flat 0.8%.