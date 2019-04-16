Ikea has a new logo and you probably didn’t even notice

The change can be tough to spot by the naked eye. In fact, it went largely unnoticed until spotted by Brand New. The updated version was designed by by Stockholm’s Seventy Agency, which confirmed over email that Ikea started using its new logo earlier this year and “implementation will run for the next six to 12 months.” You’d be forgiven for not taking note, though: The logo still spells out Ikea in all-caps, blue block lettering with the familiar yellow oval sitting behind them. So what’s new?

The aspect ratio of the updated logo has been reduced so that it appears less stretched, like an old CinemaScope film translated to television. The minuscule serifs sitting on the corners of each letter appear ever-so-sanded-down. And the white space within each letter has been increased for legibility–just look at the “counter” (or the triangular hole in the “A”) to spot the small but dramatic difference.

The changes make the logo much more clear when it’s shrunk down tiny, as it is on Ikea’s website or on your smartphone screen. Ikea is thinking beyond the big blue box, and continues its push into digital sales–which makes the subtly tweaked logo a smart move. Simply put, it’ll function better on screens without sacrificing Ikea’s strong brand identity.