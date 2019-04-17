Kids draw their dream bedrooms, and they’re wonderful

If you want to see what the average American considers a dream home, just turn on HGTV right now. You’ll see a family walking through an open concept, decorated with a couple of repainted vintage pieces from Joanna Gaines and some subway tile in the kitchen backsplash. Make your way to the bedroom and it’s literally a bed in a room–the boldest statement is the choice of comforter. For all our individual preferences, we all end up living in roughly the same house.

But ask children to draw their dream bedrooms, and you’ll get something much different. Because when Angie’s List did just that, the home contracting service received the sort of whimsical, wild, and joyful spaces that put a Chuck E. Cheese to shame. The kids drew in crayon, then Photoshop masters rendered the sketches into believable imagery. So we can appreciate the imagination of a child turned into the equivalent of Dwell for Gradeschoolers.

We’re talking five-tier bunk beds with a tube slide running down from the top. We’re talking puzzle-piece walls and shag grass carpeting. We’re talking an old-growth oak tree and a satin pink princess duvet. We’re talking a koi pond and what looks like edible fruit grown on the walls. We’re talking a giant racetrack with an escape hatch in the middle.

We’re talking a machine that rains candy from the ceiling. CANDY FROM THE CEILING!!

Dang, we got old, didn’t we? We got real old.