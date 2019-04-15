Tons of companies are offering Tax Day freebies: Here’s how to get yours

It’s April 15 again. That means millions of Americans are scrambling to get their tax returns filed before the midnight deadline. If you’re one of the 52% of Americans who find the tax-filing process stressful, good news: You can get loaded on the cheap and get a free rub down today after you’ve clicked that “e-file” button.
As is common in recent years, a number of companies are offering tax day freebies to stressed out Americans. USAToday has a comprehensive list of all the freebies and deals companies are giving away today, but here are our favorites from it:
- Great American Cookies: Get a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie at participating locations just for stopping by today.
- Hardee’s: Grab a free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. today.
- Planet Fitness: From today until April 20, anyone can use available HydroMassage chairs with a coupon at www.hydromassage.com/taxday.
- Applebee’s: Grab a Strawberry Dollarita (tequila, strawberry, and margarita mix) for only $1 at participating locations.
- Boston Market: Get a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain beverage drink, for just $10.40 (get it?).
- BurgerFi: Get a BurgerFi Cheeseburger through the BurgerFi app for only $4.15 today.
- Corner Bakery Cafe: Get two entrées for $10.40 from today until Wednesday.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get an entrée for free when you buy another one when you mention that it is Tax Day.