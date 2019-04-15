Israel’s moon lander crashed, but don’t call it a failure

It came so close. It even took a selfie. But with only a few kilometers left to descend, something went wrong and the spacecraft Beresheet veered out of control, taking one final photograph just before it hit the surface . It is thought that there was a fault, possibly in the inertial system, possibly an engine failure, that led to the crash.

The spaceship was autonomous – its complex series of trajectory corrections to ensure a safe landing had been programmed in before launch, and could not be changed in real time. So by the time the data were received showing that something had gone wrong, it was too late to take remedial action. On the face of it, a dismal failure, once again showing that space exploration is a high risk, difficult enterprise that often ends in disappointment.

But this is not the right way to think of Beresheet. Despite its inglorious ending, the Israeli mission will be remembered as a pioneering achievement that helped to change the way the space industry operated. The story behind Beresheet (which is Hebrew for genesis, or beginning) is one of determination and drive. Three engineers got together to try for the Google Lunar XPrize – an international competition that challenged groups to design, build and fly a spacecraft to the moon and land it safely.

The company that the engineers formed, Space IL, attracted backers and funding, and made it all the way to the final – but were not ready to launch before the deadline of the challenge. Even so, they persevered, with further donations from backers and the general public, and made it to the moon. The spacecraft is a world first: a privately-funded, non-governmental vessel launched by a privately-funded, non-governmental launch company.

Beresheet took two months to get to the moon – compared with three days for the Apollo astronauts. The reason for the extended Earth-moon transit time was because the vessel shared its launch with a communications satellite and an experimental aircraft, and so was placed in the Earth orbit required by its fellow travellers. Beresheet had to climb its way from the Earth’s gravitational field by making gradual and increasingly elliptical orbits around the Earth, with the furthermost end gradually getting closer to the moon.

Eventually, Beresheet was captured by the moon’s gravity, and so was pulled into elliptical orbit around our natural satellite. It then took a further few weeks to move into the stable circular orbit required for landing on the lunar surface.

On April 11, the final preparations were made for Beresheet to land. The world was watching. The significance of the mission was immense – it was showing the way that more people could become spacefarers. To design and build a space mission through a national space agency takes decades. Public money is involved, and there has to be a fair and transparent process of mission selection to ensure that all scientific communities get the opportunity to advance their subject, almost always against a background of shrinking budgets.