Global outage plagues Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp for the second time in recent weeks

A peaceful Sunday was interrupted for social media users across the world today as Facebook’s network of sites became unavailable in a number of areas. According to hundreds of complaints on Twitter—the go-to forum for people who can’t access Facebook—the outage appears to be affecting Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

An map on DownDetector.com shows the outage is spread across the northeastern United States and Europe. Comments on the website also included complaints from users in Asia and Africa.

I reached out to Facebook for comment and will update if I hear back.

This is the second major outage on the Facebook network in recent weeks. Just a month ago, the company experienced what some described as its worst outage ever, stirring rumors of a DDoS attack, which the company denied.

What’s bad for Facebook can be good for other social networks, however. During the last outage, the private messaging service Telegram enjoyed a boost of about 3 million users.