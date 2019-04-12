Herbivore’s moldy face-cream recall at Sephora underscores an ugly issue for natural beauty

The juggernaut that is the natural beauty industry is beginning to show its cracks.

Earlier this week, a recall was issued for Herbivore Botanicals at Sephora due to mold contamination. Health Canada, the department responsible for Canadians’ national public health, issued a warning for consumers to immediately stop using Herbivore Botanicals’ Pink Cloud Moisture Cream ($48). The best-selling natural skincare brand prides itself on shunning chemicals and synthetic preservatives.

“Since our products are truly all-natural and we do not use any unnatural preservatives at all, our products do have a shelf life of typically 12 months,” reads the Herbivore company website. “If our products are kept out of direct sunlight and at room temperature or below, they will stay fresher longer.”

But according to consumers who recently bought the cult-favorite cream, Herbivore has a history of failing to ensure the quality of its inventory. By nixing traditional preservatives, a number of products have reportedly gone bad often as soon as opened.

On Reddit, shoppers quickly recanted their disappointment with the buzzy brand, noting products that are funky-smelling and clumpy, with the texture of yogurt.

“I thought [Herbivore] Moon Fruit [night treatment] will be the one being recalled since it’s always moldy,” wrote one commenter. “I can smell that my Herbivore toners went bad within three months,” chimed in another.

A disgruntled former fan claimed, “Everything I’ve ever gotten from them has discolored or gotten moldy right away.”