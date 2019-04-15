Why you should hire candidates who are “a little bit unqualified”

For companies large and small, employees are the driving force behind every success. For managers, their most important decisions are who they select for critical roles or assignments.

This is the reason HR organizations, hiring managers, and business owners spend mountains of time and energy recruiting, interviewing, and screening candidates. We probe, we query, we test for skills, we check references, we perform background checks, we even scan our candidates’ social media posts. Sometimes we make them take the Myers-Briggs test (or some other personality assessment that can help us to assess “cultural fit.”) In many ways, it has never been easier to determine if a candidate has “the right stuff.” But we don’t have a lot of evidence to show that these tools and resources help us hire better people than we did before these innovations.

My experiences with hiring “unqualified” candidates

A few years ago I dramatically changed my approach and started looking for less-qualified candidates. People that have at least some of “the wrong stuff.” And, I am happy to report that this has yielded dramatically improved results.

When I reflect on a career of hiring, the candidates that always seemed to perform the best were rarely 100% qualified. Instead, it was individuals with lesser qualifications, but a burning desire to prove something to the world that made all the difference. Perhaps they needed a break, they wanted to stretch into a new role, or were determined to overcome a setback or a disability.

At first, I was astonished at the results, but soon learned the repeatability of this strategy. The woman I hired to run our global channels business was missing a few credentials. For one, she didn’t have a valid passport. But she was a gifted listener, and that skill served her well while she learned the customs and business practices in more than 60 countries. Today, she’s a senior vice president of a Fortune 100 company.

70% Qualified + 30% Terrified

To me, the perfect profile is a candidate that is about 70% percent qualified and 30% terrified. Terrified of failure, terrified of missing out on a big break, or terrified of letting down that hiring manager, coach, or sponsor that gave them a shot. A candidate who values a window of opportunity or a chance to push their own limits.

Why is this so? Put bluntly, people that have deep emotional attachments to success and a fear of failure tend to work harder and act bolder. They pay attention to the little things. They fit in that extra meeting, and they spend time on the weekend preparing for the week ahead because they want to make sure that they’re on top of their game.