32 incredibly useful things you didn’t know Google Sheets could do

I’ll admit it: For the majority of my adult life, spreadsheets have remained shrouded in mystery. I’ve used them plenty, of course—to track income, compare statistics, even maintain databases for various types of work-related info—but I’ve always felt like I’ve barely been scratching the surface of what they’re able to do.

And that’s a shame. With Google Sheets in particular, sticking only to spreadsheet basics seems akin to sitting on a mountain of untapped potential. The service has a profusion of advanced functions, options, and shortcuts, but until you identify and internalize them, you’re getting only a fraction of the value it can provide. So after all these years, I decided to take action. I dug deep into Sheets’ darkest nooks and crannies to uncover some of its most useful and easily overlooked features. Whether you’re a casual spreadsheet explorer or a more ambitious data-crunching pro, I’d be willing to wager there are plenty of worthwhile possibilities just waiting for you to discover, too. Read on, and get ready to take your Google Sheets experience to a whole new level.

While some of these items will also work in the Sheets’ mobile apps, the instructions below are all for the service’s web version. Save time with shortcuts 1. The next time you need to create a new spreadsheet, save yourself the trouble of opening up the main Google Sheets site and clicking through the commands there. Instead, just type “sheet.new” directly into your browser’s address bar. As long as you’re already signed into your Google account, that’ll start a new spreadsheet for you, no matter where you are on the web. (You can also type “sheets.new” or “spreadsheet.new,” if you prefer.) 2. Sheets has plenty of keyboard shortcuts, but one series that’s especially worth noting is the collection of commands that quickly insert the current date and/or time wherever you want: Hit Ctrl or Cmd and the semicolon key to add the date, Ctrl or Cmd along with Shift and the semicolon key to add the time, and Ctrl or Cmd along with Alt and Shift and the semicolon key to add the date and time together.

3. Google Sheets’ fast-formatting shortcuts are also worth remembering. With the right combination of keys, you can format any cell or selection of cells however you want, without having to dig around in menus. Commit these to memory: Ctrl-Shift-1: Format as decimal

Ctrl-Shift-2: Format as time

Ctrl-Shift-3: Format as date

Ctrl-Shift-4: Format as currency

Ctrl-Shift-5: Format as percentage

Ctrl-Shift-6: Format as exponent 4. You can even create your own personalized shortcut within Sheets to perform a complex series of custom actions with a single command. Open the Tools menu, select Macros, and then select Record macro. If you want the shortcut to always be performed on the same specific cells, select “Use absolute references”; otherwise, select “Use relative references.” Then perform whatever actions you want to record. You could do something like set a specific sort of formatting for a cell’s contents (bolded white text with the Open Sans font and a dark-gray background, for instance) or you could manipulate data in a more involved manner, like copying a cell’s contents and then erasing that cell and pasting the contents one cell over to the left. When you’re finished, click the Save button in the macro-recording panel, and you’ll be able to give your new shortcut a name and assign it to any available key combination for future activation.

5. Speaking of copying a cell’s contents, if you ever need to duplicate a cell’s data and have it appear in multiple cells above it, below it, or on either side of it, click the original cell to outline it in blue, then look for the little blue square in its lower-right corner. Click that square and drag it in whatever direction you want, for as far as you need. When you let go, the original cell’s contents will instantly appear in all of the other cells you selected. 6. Freeze rows in a flash: Just hover your mouse over the bottom of the cell in any spreadsheet’s upper-left corner—that very first cell directly above “1” and to the left of “A.” When you see the hand symbol appear, click it and drag down for as many rows as you want to freeze, then let go. Whichever rows you select will always remain in place and visible at the top of your spreadsheet, no matter how far you scroll down. 7. One more click-and-drag shortcut to sear into your cerebellum: If you’re ever working with an especially long formula and could use more space to see it all, hover your mouse over the lower edge of the formula bar, directly above your spreadsheet’s first row. You can then drag down on that area to make the formula bar as large as you want.

Grab some data 8. Need to show some live data from one spreadsheet inside another? Copy the full URL of the sheet with the data and paste it into Sheets’ ImportRange function, using the following format (with your own URL, sheet number, and cell range in place): =IMPORTRANGE ("https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1aBcDEfgHiJKLMnOPQRSTuVWXZ", "Sheet1!D1:D15") Then just paste that function into the sheet where you want the data to appear. You’ll have to hover over the cell and click a button to allow the two sheets to be connected, and then—hocus-pocus! All of the data from your other sheet will magically appear and remain current whenever any changes are made.

9. Sheets can pull in data from any publicly available web page, too, as long as the page has a properly formatted table. The secret lies within the ImportHTML command; use it with whatever URL you need and the number indicating which table on the page you want to import (“1” for the first table, “2” for the second, and so on): =IMPORTHTML("https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_sandwiches","table",1) And just like that, all of the info will appear within your spreadsheet.

10. A similar kind of command can let you import recent entries from a website’s RSS feed into any spreadsheet. All you need to do is enter the ImportFeed command along with the URL of the feed you want—so, for instance, if you wanted to see all of my Fast Company stories in Google Sheets, you could enter: =IMPORTFEED("https://fastcompany.com/user/jrraphael/rss") If you wanted only the titles of the stories—and wanted only, say, the most recent five entries—you could add in the following parameters:

=IMPORTFEED("https://fastcompany.com/user/jrraphael/rss","items title",false,5) And then if you wanted to place the links to each story in a separate column alongside that, you could use this: =IMPORTFEED("https://fastcompany.com/user/jrraphael/rss","items URL",false,5)

11. Google Sheets has an easily overlooked cousin called Google Forms that lets you collect data in a survey-style form on the web and then compile the results in a spreadsheet. You can create a form by looking for the Form option within Sheets’ Insert menu, and then using the site that comes up to create any set of questions and parameters you want. When your form is ready, click the Send button in the upper-right corner of the page to email it to anyone, embed it in a web page, or get a manual link for sharing it however you like. As responses come in, they’ll automatically appear in your spreadsheet as their own individual rows. Clean it up 12. If you spot some extra spaces before or after data in your spreadsheet (whether you’re looking at numbers or text), don’t forget the Google Sheets function TRIM. You can type it in for whatever cell you want, (=TRIM(A1), for instance) and it’ll take away any leading or trailing spaces and give you a cleaner version of the cell’s value. If you want to perform the function for multiple cells at once, use this format for whatever range you need:

=ArrayFormula(TRIM(A2:A50)) 13. Looking at lots of data with RanDoM or ImPropeR CaPitaLiZaTion? Sheets can standardize case formatting for you with a few simple functions: =Upper(A1) will make all of the text uppercase for whatever cell you mention; =Lower(A1) will do the same with lowercase; and =Proper(A1) will capitalize the first letter of each word for a title-case effect. 14. Maybe you have a database of user-submitted email addresses. Well, tell Sheets to look through the addresses and determine if they’re all properly formatted: Use the function IsEmail(A1) with whatever cell you need—or if you want to perform the function for a range of cells, use this format instead:

=ArrayFormula(ISEMAIL(A2:A50)) Sheets will give you a True or False answer for every email address you feed it. 15. You can validate URLs in a spreadsheet, too, to make sure you don’t have any improper items in your list. Follow the same procedure outlined in the previous tip but use the function IsURL instead.

