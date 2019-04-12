Prison inmate charged with pulling a $5,500 phone scam from behind bars

A man serving time in Georgia’s Jimmy Autry State Prison allegedly called someone with a contraband cellphone, impersonated a deputy U.S. marshal and demanded the victim pay a $5,500 fine for missing jury duty, federal prosecutors say .

Nicholas Rotunda Allen, who is 39, allegedly received the phone from someone not incarcerated at the prison and used a caller ID spoofing app to make it look as though he was calling from Louisiana, where the alleged victim lives. He allegedly falsely said the victim could have an arrest warrant dismissed by purchasing $5,500 in Green dot prepaid cards, which the victim did.

If convicted on the single wire fraud charge, Allen could face up to five more years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

It’s not the first time an inmate at the prison has been charged with such a crime: In 2016, more than 50 people were indicted for organizing a similar scam, with those charged including inmates who placed fraudulent calls, guards who helped smuggle them phones and people outside prison who helped extract funds from the prepaid cards.

U.S. prisons confiscate thousands of contraband phones every year. Last month, notorious pharmaceutical businessman Martin Shkreli, who is serving seven years in a federal prison for lying to investors, was placed into solitary confinement for allegedly continuing to run his business from behind bars with the help of a contraband cellphone, Forbes reported. One inmate told the publication that inmates can rent phone time from others or pay about $1,000 to secure a contraband phone.

A bill proposed last month by Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, would jam mobile phone signals at prisons in order to block contraband usage. “‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli is in jail for fraud, yet was able to continue his scam thanks to a contraband cellphone,” Sen. Cotton wrote on Twitter. “My bill would allow prisons to jam cellphones so inmates can’t continue their crime sprees from behind bars.”

Related: Why is a prison company storing the voice prints of even innocent people?