12 easy ways to catch up on Game of Thrones right now

Sorry to break it to you, but it’s officially too late to re-watch the nearly 70 hours of Game of Thrones before the show’s eighth and final season kicks off Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET. And unless you’re a speed reader, it’s also too late to read all 4,228 pages in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series.

So if you didn’t plan accordingly–and if you find that you can’t quite remember what happened over the last seven seasons of warring in Westeros–you may need to catch up, and fast.

Luckily, helpful folks on the internet have put together some very handy and informative recaps that will help viewers keep track of a cast of characters whose names sound like they were created by a neural network. It’s a challenge to remember names like Beric Dondarrion, Rhaegar Targaryen, Lyanna Stark, Grey Worm, Davos Seaworth, Brienne of Tarth, Podrick Payne, Varys, Jorah Mormont, Cersei Lannister, Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, Maester Qyburn, Bronn, Bran, and Gilly while also thinking about prophecies, three-eyed ravens, ice dragons, and the importance of Valyrian steel. A recap is definitely in order.

Here are a few recaps worth checking out: