“The day innocence died”: How the media covered Columbine 20 years ago

A location trending on Twitter might just refer to a college basketball team’s victory, but it also might mean the unthinkable has happened again–although by now, high school shootings are firmly rooted in the realm of the thinkable.

Click on the hashtag and find out What We Know So Far. How many were wounded, how many killed? Is it a record-setting number? How many students, how many faculty? Did the shooter take his own life–it’s always a his–or did the police get him? Keep in mind that the first wave of information is rarely accurate when gauging how somber to feel. Wade through the thoughts and prayers and ideological finger pointing and try to discern how tragic this event will register on the sliding scale of national tragedy, and how many days until most of us quietly agree to pretend it never happened.

It wasn’t always like this, of course. When the first truly unthinkable school shooting happened in Littleton, Colorado, 20 years ago today, a lot of people didn’t find out about it until hours later. There were no smartphones. People didn’t routinely hang out all day on the internet, rooting out the latest news like truffle pigs. You had to have been watching daytime CNN or getting a phone call, probably on a landline, from someone else who had been. Literal word of mouth. But for as long as it took everyone to catch up to what happened at Columbine High, the more glaring difference between then and now is what happened next.

The massacre at Columbine was a seismic news event. Nobody knew how to process it, including the press. School shootings had happened before–one in Springfield, Oregon’s Thurston High School the previous year had left two dead–but never on this scale. There was no media playbook for how to cover the slaughter of 12 students and one teacher, with a lingering bomb threat to boot. Such things simply didn’t happen. So once one did happen, the story didn’t go away after a few days or even weeks. It went on and on.

The Denver Post published articles about Columbine every single day for months on end, with the national papers and nightly news shows trailing not so far behind. Some of the nonstop coverage may have been driven by if-it-bleeds-it-leads sensationalism, but something else was at play: a struggle within the nation’s very soul. It was as if everyone feared that the moment the media stopped reporting on this shocking event, it would cease to be shocking, and we’d lose our humanity.

The initial wave of stories focused on the most urgent question: What exactly happened? (The why would come later.) As authorities uncovered the facts, tick-tock pieces began to appear, like one in USA Today with the headline, “The day innocence died: It began with a chilling prophecy.” Others offered readers suggestions on where to donate, and documented local businesses stepping in to lend a hand. “As shock fades, calls for help grow,” read one Denver Post headline, in a story about the community struggle to make funeral arrangements and find qualified grief counselors.