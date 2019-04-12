The Trump administration will unveil major 5G initiatives today

5G is radically going to change the way we live and work. Not only will the burgeoning mobile technology let us download HD movies in seconds, but it will also form the backbone of future infrastructure and technologies, enabling everything from smart cities to self-driving cars.

It’s no wonder then that countries all over the world are striving to become the first to deploy these new wonder networks. Doing so will give the countries a major economic boost. In line with that, today the Trump administration is set to announce its plans to have America become a global leader in the 5G race, reports Axios. The publication says the initiative will see the U.S. release the largest-ever swatch of radio frequencies to private industry to enable companies to build out 5G networks as well as set up a $20 billion fund to help with those networks’ deployment and growth. Specifically:

The administration will announce that on December 10th the FCC will auction off the largest-ever chunk of millimeter-wave airwaves that communications companies will need to support high-speed devices.

The FCC will also unveil the “Rural Digital Opportunity Fund”—$20.4 billion worth of subsidies over 10 years to eligible companies who are willing to build out fiber lines in underserved, rural areas. These fiber lines will be essential to carry wireless 5G network traffic back to the servers that house the internet.

The initiatives are part of the FCC’s “5G Fast Plan,” which aims to make the U.S. the global leader in 5G technologies.