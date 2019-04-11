Disney+ video service coming November 12 for $6.99 per month

Disney is serious about its forthcoming subscription video offering, Disney+. That may be the main takeaway from the company’s comments about the new service its investor meeting Thursday afternoon.

Disney+ will offer a broad range of content, including lots of new original shows, and, compellingly, the entire vault of legacy Disney content like Fantasia, Cinderella, The Lion King, and Snow White, dating back to 1920.

The service will launch in the U.S November 12 and will cost $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year.

In its first year, Disney+ will offer over 7,500 total show episodes, the company said.

The company expects to have 60 million to 90 million subscribers to the service by 2024. It believes 20 million to 30 million of those will be U.S. consumers.

“Disney is loved by so many people around the world,” said Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger during a Q&A with investors. “This is our first foray into the space and we want to bring it to as many people as possible.”

Iger said the company wants Disney+ to be a TV and movie service for now. No other media, like games, will be added in the near future. The service will have no ads.