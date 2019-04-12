These are Amazon’s 38 rules for success

In his first letter to Amazon shareholders in 1998, Jeff Bezos declared that it was “Day 1 for the internet, and if we execute well, for Amazon.com.” He meant that the company, which was already four years old, should always think of itself as being at the beginning of its journey.

Twenty-one years later, “It’s still Day 1” (or the variant “It remains Day 1”) remains a rallying cry for the company. Bezos signs off each new shareholder letter with the sentiment, and Amazon executives from across the company often slip it into conversation when I interview them.

I always knew that the company liked its nuggets of wisdom. But it wasn’t until I spent time at Amazon for our new profile of its HR chief, Beth Galetti, that I realized quite how many of them the company had formalized. Here are four of its lists of philosophies and goals. Many of them, the company has never publicized to us outsiders–but each of them helped me understand Amazon better.

The six core values

Brad Stone’s 2013 book, The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon, explains the origin of this list–which, unlike later ones, was as succinct as it could be:

Amazon’s purchase of Telebuch in Germany and BookPages in the U.K. in 1998 gave Bezos an opportunity to articulate the company’s core principles. Alison Allgor, a D.E. Shaw transplant who worked in human resources, pondered Amazon’s values with the Telebuch founders. They agreed on five core values and wrote them down on a whiteboard in a conference room: customer obsession, frugality, bias for action, ownership, and high bar for talent. Later Amazon would add a sixth value, innovation.

Amazon leadership principles

These consist of the six core values, plus additional virtues–explained a bit, and positioned as characteristics of outstanding leadders. Jeff Wilke, the CEO of Amazon’s consumer business, told me that the principles, in written-down form, dated to conversations he had in 2002 with a couple of colleagues: “We asked the question, are these principles just for people with formal management jobs, or are they for everyone? We started to work on the language, and Jeff Bezos got involved, too. Things like customer obsession and invent and simplify, deliver results, ownership: These principles really do apply to every employee at Amazon.”

Though some of these principles are utterly conventional wisdom–who wouldn’t want to hire leaders who were “right a lot?”–they add up to a manifesto that helps define what Amazon aspires to be. The “unless you know better ones” is also a typically Amazonian flourish. The Leadership Principles may be the most public-facing of Amazon’s various lists of rules: The company has published them on its careers site.

Whether you are an individual contributor or a manager of a large team, you are an Amazon leader. These are our leadership principles, unless you know better ones. Please be a leader. Customer obsession

Leaders start with the customer and work backwards. They work vigorously to earn and keep customer trust. Although leaders pay attention to competitors, they obsess over customers. Ownership

Leaders are owners. They think long term and don’t sacrifice long-term value for short-term results. They act on behalf of the entire company, beyond just their own team. They never say, “That’s not my job.” Invent and simplify

Leaders expect and require innovation and invention from their teams and always find ways to simplify. They are externally aware, look for new ideas from everywhere, and are not limited by “not invented here.” As we do new things, we accept that we may be misunderstood for long periods of time. Are right, a lot

Leaders are right a lot. They have strong judgment and good instincts. They seek diverse perspectives and work to disconfirm their beliefs. Learn and be curious

Leaders are never finished learning and always seek to improve themselves. They are curious about new possibilities and act to explore them. Hire and develop the best

Leaders raise the performance bar with every hire and promotion. They recognize exceptional talent, and willingly move them throughout the organization. Leaders develop leaders and take seriously their role in coaching others. We work on behalf of our people to invent mechanisms for development like Career Choice. Insist on the highest standards

Leaders have relentlessly high standards–many people may think these standards are unreasonably high. Leaders are continually raising the bar and drive their teams to deliver high-quality products, services, and processes. Leaders ensure that defects do not get sent down the line, and that problems are fixed so they stay fixed. Think big

Thinking small is a self-fulfilling prophecy. Leaders create and communicate a bold direction that inspires results. They think differently and look around corners for ways to serve customers. Bias for action

Speed matters in business. Many decisions and actions are reversible and do not need extensive study. We value calculated risk taking. Frugality

Accomplish more with less. Constraints breed resourcefulness, self-sufficiency, and invention. There are no extra points for growing headcount, budget size, or fixed expense. Earn trust

Leaders listen attentively, speak candidly, and treat others respectfully. They are vocally self-critical, even when doing so is awkward or embarrassing. Leaders do not believe their or their team’s body odor smells of perfume. They benchmark themselves and their teams against the best. Dive deep

Leaders operate at all levels, stay connected to the details, audit frequently, and are skeptical when metrics and anecdote differ. No task is beneath them. Have backbone; disagree and commit

Leaders are obligated to respectfully challenge decisions when they disagree, even when doing so is uncomfortable or exhausting. Leaders have conviction and are tenacious. They do not compromise for the sake of social cohesion. Once a decision is determined, they commit wholly. Deliver results

Leaders focus on the key inputs for their business and deliver them with the right quality and in a timely fashion. Despite setbacks, they rise to the occasion and never settle.

Amazon’s peculiar ways

Amazon, which likes to describe itself as “peculiar,” created this list of its own traits and even gave it its own mascot, Peccy. I saw it posted inside the entrance of an Amazon fulfillment center in Kent, Washington, although some of the peculiar ways seem to relate most directly to the Amazon.com storefront and how the company expresses itself to customers.