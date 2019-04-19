Privacy is hard to see, so let’s put some numbers on it

Like any other grad student with sketchy dial-up service in the late ’90s, my hours of work were stored on a local hard drive. The day it crashed, my ensuing panic was entirely focused on getting my draft thesis back. I didn’t care about my journals, budget, contacts, or my (failing) diet plan. But that thesis was the culmination of 11 months of research and writing.

I was lucky. I had paid for the “support plan,” and within a couple hours a tech showed up at my door. He popped out my drive, managed to restore most of the data, and popped in a new drive.

I went back to work, and he went on his merry way. Which would be the end of the story, except for a phone call I received seven months later from a friendly stranger asking if I wanted him to mail me back my hard drive. He had thought it had dummy data on it, but when his wife saw the diet plan, she told him I was a real person.

Knowing not much about computers at the time, I had a profound sense of ownership over that drive, and in due time it arrived in my mailbox. My career was born in that phone call, and after this many years I still can’t be certain what “privacy” is. But I am absolutely certain that everyone cares deeply about it. Try to open a locked stall door next time you’re in a public bathroom, and you’ll be certain too.

Privacy professionals have spent a lot of time debating the word, what the boundaries of legal rights are, and how to define accountability. But we still don’t have a good way of measuring how much privacy we have, how much we want, or how much we are willing to trade away for other benefits–like connecting with our friends and family on Facebook. Our information on privacy comes from lengthy legal documents: privacy policies, terms of use, end-user license agreements, acceptable use policies, etc. No wonder no one can make an informed decision. Privacy isn’t just contextual, it’s transitive.

We mediate what we say, to whom we say it and where. These decisions are made the same as any other human value–an individual’s choice, informed by culture, tradition, and experience. This ability to control the expression of values is critical, but we don’t often consider it until it’s lost. I certainly didn’t.

And what of other human values?